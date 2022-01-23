Over 161.47 cr COVID-19 vaccine doses provided to States, UTs so far: Centre

New Delhi, Jan 23: The Centre on Sunday said that it has provided over 161.47 crore COVID-19 vaccine doses provided to States and Union Territories (UTs) so far.

In a statement, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said that it has provided 1,61,47,69,885 vaccine doses to States and UTs so far through the Centre’s free-of-cost channel and through the direct state procurement category.

The ministry also said that more than 13.32 crore (13,32,44,836) balance and unutilized COVID vaccine doses are still available with the States and UTs to be administered.

Meanwhile, India’s COVID-19 vaccination coverage has exceeded 161.92 crore vaccine doses.

With the administration of more than 71 lakh vaccine doses in the last 24 hours, India’s COVID-19 vaccination coverage has reached 1,61,92,84,270 as per provisional reports till 7 am today, said the ministry.

Notably, India’s COVID-19 vaccination drive was started on January 16, 2021. (AGENCIES)