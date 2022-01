EMPLOYMENT (23-01-2022)

VACANCY OPEN AT

ANYTIME FITNESS JAMMU

GENERAL TRAINER -8 NO

SALARY 8000-12000 `

SALES EXECUTIVE -6 NO

SALARY 8000-12000 `

TIMING 6:00 AM TO 3:00PM

1:00PM TO 10:00PM

PLUS FLEXIBLE TIMING

CALL -8082241444, 9055044444

DROP RESUME AT NARWAL.JAMMU@ANYTIMEFITNESS.IN

WANTED

FOLLOWING STAFF IS REQUIRED FOR AN INDUSTRIAL UNITS AT BARI BRAHMANA

1. MARKETING EXECUTIVE (MALE)- 2

2. DIGITAL MARKETING (M/F) – 1

PERSON HAVING MIN EXPERIENCE OF ONE YEAR MAY SEND DETAILS TO WHATSAPP 9797976644.

ABN PERSONNEL NETWORK

URGENTLY REQUIRED

FOR JAMMU/SRINAGAR/LEH

* SAP CONSULTANT : IT WITH SAP

CERTIFICATION

* CIVIL ENGINEER-BE/B.TECH WITH MIN ONE YEAR EXPERIENCE.

* ELECTRONIC ENGINEER- B. TECH WITH MIN ONE YEAR EXPERIENCE.

VISIT : HALL NO. 115,B-1, NORTH BLOCK, BAHU PLAZA JAMMU -180004. CONTACT : 01912478081

EMAIL US : ABN.NETWORK@REDIFFMAIL.COM

ABNPERSONNEL@REDIFFMAIL.COM

URGENTLY REQUIRED

OFFICE BOY FOR MAINTAINING ACCOUNTS AND OPERATING COMPUTER AND FOR VISITING OUR CA TO MAINTAIN OUR CONSTRUCTION COMPANY’S FILES. SALARY – 15000 FRESHERS CAN ALSO APPLY CONTACT 9326634800

OPENINGS@2022

NO REGISTRATION FEES !

1.SENIOR BACKEND/OPERATIONS ASSOCIATE (FEMALE)

MBA /PG HAVING RELEVANT EXP. OF SAME

(5 TO 10YRS)

SALARY: 18K TO 28K +

WORK FROM HOME

2.TELE CALLERS/ CCE FOR INTERNATIONAL BPO’S

EXPERIENCE CANDIDATES ONLY

SALARY : 13K TO 20K +PERKS

WORK FROM HOME ONLY

DREAMMAKERZ 8713000033

REQUIRED

BABY SITTER CUM TUTOR

PART TIME

FEMALE (1 NO.)

CONTACT NO. 9888821501/ 8717070623

JOB OPPORTUNITY

REQUIRED MALE / FEMALE CANDIDATE FOR OFFICE PURPOSE ( HAVING BASIC KNOWLEDGE OF COMPUTER +GOOD COMMUNICATION SKILL )

SALARY NO BAR

FOR TRINITY VAASTU OFFICE

231/ A GOLE MARKET GANDHI NAGAR JAMMU

SEND YOUR RESUME AT

INFO@TRINITYVAASTU.COM

CALL 9999051719 , 9419190432

SUN SHINE SERVICES

WE ARE PROVIDING

1). PART TIME MAIDS

TIMING: 9 AM TO 5 PM.

2). FULL TIME SERVANTS

TIMING: 24X7

3). FULL TIME MALE COOK.

TIMING: 24X7

4). TAKE CARE ATTENDENT (FEMALE)

MOBILE NO:

6005015321, 7051980784

BHARAT MONITOR

WE ARE HIRING NEWS REPORTER

FOR JAMMU REGION ONLY

EXP. 1-2 YR

FRESHERS CAN ALSO APPLY

SALARY 12000-35000

CONTACT:-

EMAIL:- BHARATMONITORNEWS@GMAIL.COM

7051891919, 9419171919

URGENT REQUIREMENT

(VACANCY FOR JAMMU)

INSTASSURE PVT. LTD.CO.

1, RELATIONSHIP MANAGER – 12 POST / FEMALE.

2, TELE EXECUTIVE – 10 POST / FEMALE

3, SURVEY EXECUTIVE – 10 POST M/F(DATA COLLECTION)

QUALIFICATION – 10TH, 12TH, GRADUATION.

SALARY – 8K TO 10K + INCENTIVES UPTO 50K. (FRESHER’S CAN ALSO APPLY)

WALK IN INTERVIEW . – MON, TUES, WED ( 12NOON TO 4PM )

JAMMU ADDRESS – 496 -A, FIRST FLOOR, NEAR LAKSHMI NARAYAN MANDIR, GANDHI NAGAR, JAMMU.

CONTACT NO. – 9419135370, 9796222028, 6006674743.

REQUIRED SALES

GIRLS & BOYS FOR

(JOCKEY EXCLUSIVE SHOWROOM)

AT GANDHI NAGAR, JAMMU

EXPERIENCED STAFF IN GARMENTS

SALES WILL BE PREFERRED.

CONTACT: 9815364499

OPENINGS AT VISVERO INC.

VISVERO INC, USA BASED IT COMPANY IS HIRING FOR US- IT TECHNICAL RECRUITERS.

CANDIDATE SHOULD POSSESS A BACHELOR’S DEGREE IN IT WITH AT LEAST 6 MONTHS TO 1 YEAR OF EXPERIENCE

SHOULD POSSESS EXCELLENT VERBAL AND WRITTEN COMMUNICATION SKILLS.

NIGHT SHIFT/WFH TILL 07/22.EXCELLENT SALARY WITH COMMISSIONS/EXCELLENT

LEARNING AND GROWTH OPPORTUNITIES.

DESIRED CANDIDATES CAN SHARE RESUMES AT HR@VISVERO.COM

<MAILTO:HR@VISVERO.COM> /9999469643

REQUIRED

IELTS TRAINER (F)

FULL TIME ONLY

EXPERIENCED PREFERRED

SHASTRI NAGAR

9086061388