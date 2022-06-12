Senior journalists Sachar, Pargal, Dutta, others honoured

Narad was icon for journalists: Ketkar

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, June 12. Cautioning the society about the fake narratives Prafull Ketkar, Editor Organizer today reminded journalists, thinkers, spokespersons and media associates to keep national interests in mind during debates and discussions in any forum and differentiate between nationalism and anti-nationalism.

Delivering his key note address at a function here, at Press Club of Jammu today organised in connection with Devrishi Narad Jayanti, he said everyone has freedom of expression and can give his or her views, but one has to refrain using language of sedition in anger.

On the occasion Veteran journalist Gopal Sachar was given Lifetime Achievement Award in absentia. Besides, senior journalists including Bureau Chief of Daily Excelsior and president Press Club Jammu, Sanjeev Pargal, senior journalist and Editor Times Now, Pardeep Dutta, Malu Sharma, a long time working and senior journalist in electronic media, Video Journalist, Sham Sundar, Photo journalist Sanjay Gupta, young journalsit, Rajat Vohra, Deputy Editor , Sumit Sharma, and Pallavi Sareen were honoured by the dignitaries on behalf of Trikuata Samvad Kendra.

Prafulla Ketkar, said that Devrishi Narad has been considered the founder of journalism and icon for journalists. His portrait was published at the time of publication of the first magazine in the country. Devarishi Narada always provided information so that the upcoming developments would be known in entirety regardless of the consequences. When the first film was made in the country, it was made in Marathi, the film was based on Ramayana and it also featured his role. Similarly, in the current environment, it is necessary to know about its veracity and its discourse while writing the news. There is a need to adopt the three basic mantras of the book composed by Devarishi Narad so that the readers or the audience can be made aware of the events, he added.

Prafulla Ketkar said that after the attack on America’s twin towers, not much was shown about the injured and the dead but later tribute were paid to them. But in India, militant attacks are often reported in such a way that everything is shown in graphic details which furthers the agenda of the militants. Second, it is okay to criticize the Government while reporting in TV channels, newspapers and social media, but due to freedom of expression, it needs attention as to what discussion are being presented. One must be careful about the same, he added.

Sudarshan Kumar, former Director General of Defense Research and Development Organization (DRDO) was the chief guest on the occasion. The program was presided over by Dr. Satyadev Gupta, president, Trikuta Samvad Kendra. On the occasion, Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh’s Prant Sanghchalak Dr. Gautam Mengi, Sangh’s Prant Prachar Pramukh, Deepak Sharma, co-provincial publicity chief and Dr. Vivek Mahajan were also present. Rajeev Kumar Nagotra conducted the proceedings of the function.

In his address Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh’s (RSS), Prant Sanghchalak, Dr. Gautam Mengi, urged the media persons present to work keeping the national interest in the mind.

Sudarshan Kumar, the chief guest of the program, retired Director General DRDO, said that at present technology presents the solutions to the challenges faced in the field of journalism. Good journalism can be done by using technology and fake news can be avoided. He said that now such technology has come which can make journalism more effective. The president of Trikuta Samvad Kendra, Dr. Satyadev Gupta informed the journalists regarding the significance of Narada Jayanti.

The programme ended with the presentation of vote of thanks by Prant Prachar Pramukh, Deepak Sharma and the song Vande Matram. Earlier tribute were also paid to veteran journalist Ashok Pahalwan who passed away the previous day.