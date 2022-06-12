Will ensure honourable return, rehab of KPs: Patel

‘Militancy in dying phase’

Avtar Bhat

JAMMU, June 12: Maintaining that militancy in Jammu and Kashmir is “in dying phase and taking its last breath”, Union Minister, Prahlad Singh Patel today said the Narendra Modi led Government would ensure honourable and dignified return and rehabilitation of displaced Kashmiri Pandits in the Valley.

Talking to reporters on the sidelines of a programme in connection with Gareeb Kalyan Yojna here organised by BJP Kashmir Displaced District (KDD), Patel said all the hurdles and impediments in the way of the rehabilitation of Displaced Pandits will be removed.

He said situation is changing fast in Kashmir and the Central Government has already started the democratic process.

He said the Government and its agencies are alert to the tactics of a handful of people who are jealous of the nation touching new heights under the leadership of Prime Minister, Narendra Modi and are creating communal tension in the country.

The Minister also said that the crown of India is incomplete without Pakistan-occupied Jammu Kashmir (PoJK).

“We salute to the Kashmiri Pandit community for their determination in braving the challenges of the past three decades. The situation is changing fast and the terrorism is taking its last breath,” Patel said.

He said the fight against terrorism has reached in decisive stage and “We are moving towards the victory.”

“The Central Government is alive to the problems of the Kashmiri Pandits living in Jammu and different parts of the country and outside. The Central and Union Territory Governments are working together to ensure KPs honourable return and rehabilitation in the Valley within a time frame,” the Minister said.

Referring to the targeted killings by militants in the Valley, he said there is no need for a major concern as the Government and the security agencies are alert and are giving a befitting reply to them.

Patel said the Central Government under the leadership of Modi had shown to the world that the party is capable of doing anything.

“We have restored grass-roots democracy (by holding elections to Panchayat and Urban Bodies), fast forwarded development, percolated the benefits of Central schemes to the poor, completed delimitation and also provided reservation to the deserving communities,” he said.

He alleged that earlier these schemes were not reaching to the people especially poor in J&K.

Asked about communal tension prevailing in different parts of the country including J&K following remarks by two now-suspended BJP leaders, he said since the country under the leadership of Modi is growing in popularity, there are certain forces who are jealous and do not want peace to prevail.

“These forces are a handful and the Government and its agencies including police and intelligence are alert and will be dealing with them as per the law,” he said.

Earlier addressing the function, he said the protests over the past 48 hours in different parts of the country cannot be ignored.

“It is evident that those behind these protests are jealous of Modi since his return to power for the second time,” Patel said.

Referring to the revocation of Article 370 of the Constitution in August 2019, the Minister said he had joined BJP only because he wanted removal of this Article.

“I have not imagined that Article 370 will go before our eyes…It was not an easy task,” he said, adding the same was the case with the construction of Ram temple and Triple Talaq. He said most of the Central Government schemes are women-centric.

He added that while most of the issues were addressed by the Modi-led government, there are still some pending issues which are linked to the heart and need to be addressed.

“The crown of India is incomplete without PoJK which will be ours one day…Without this, our progress is incomplete,” he said as he spoke about various achievements made by the BJP-led Government in the country after Modi came to power in 2014.

He assured Pandits that all their pending demands like adequate space in flats, enhancement of monthly relief and employment opportunities for the youth will be addressed.

Kashmiri Pandits United Front, meanwhile, handed over a memorandum to the Minister highlighting various demands including permanent solution and rehabilitation of the community at a single place.

It also appealed to the Government to acknowledge that Kashmiri Pandits are “victims of genocide” and pleaded for passage of a Bill in the Parliament in this connection with a provision to identify those behind their “genocide” to bring them to justice.

Earlier, Chand Jee Bhat, district president highlighted the problems of the Displaced Pandits and demanded hike in relief besides addressing the security concerns of PM package employees.

Ajay Bharti, ex-MLC, Prabhari KDD and spokesperson UT spoke on the occasion and highlighted the outreach programme taken up by the Displaced District.

Priya Sethi, ex. MoS also spoke on the occasion and highlighted the achievements of Modi Government.

Munish Sharma, all Morcha in charge addressed the gathering.

Prominent persons who attended the function include Sanjay Bhat, Rakesh Sadhu, Rajeev Pandita, M L Bhat, Shuban Pandit, Ashok Kangan, Anil Dhar, Sweety Koul, Dolly Raina, Vimal Raina, Rahul Koul, Roop Krishan Raina, Veshnath, Priya Bhat, Shama Ji, Vineet Raina, Ravi Mantoo, all booth presidents and Sujata Koul.

The programme was conducted by Hira Lal Bhat and vote of thanks was delivered by H K Razdan, general secretary, KDD.