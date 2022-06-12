4 LeT militants shot dead in gun battles in Kashmir

100 militants including 29 foreigners killed this year: IGP

Fayaz Bukhari

Srinagar, June 12: Police in Srinagar today killed one of the most wanted militants of Lashkar-e-Toiba (LeT) in a brief shoot out while three others of the outfit were killed in a separate gun battle in Pulwama district of South Kashmir.

Inspector General of Police Kashmir, Vijay Kumar, said that 100 militants were killed in Kashmir while last year 49 were killed during the same period. The killed included 29 Pakistanis and 71 locals while last year only one Pakistani was killed so far.

He said that security forces are intensifying operations against militants in Kashmir to kill more militants so that peace returns to the Valley as soon as possible.

Kumar said that based a police input regarding movement of militant in the outskirts of Srinagar at Kreshbal Palpora area, a special small team of Srinagar police was deputed for searches.

He said that the hidden militant fired upon the police and in retaliation a brief chance encounter followed. A militant Adil Parray alias Abu Bakr of Ganderbal was killed in the shoot out.

Kumar said that Parray was a categorised militant linked to LeT. He along with Abid Khan had joined militancy in September 2021. Both were involved in attacks on civilians and outsiders in downtown area of Srinagar last year.

However, Abid was neutralised in an encounter in March this year in Ganderbal. As per police records, Adil Parray killed two policemen -Ghulam Hassan Dar near Ali Jan Road Zoonimar area of Srinagar on 07.05.2022 and Saifullah Qadri at Anchar Soura area of Srinagar on 24.05.2022. Besides killing Qadri, his 9 years old daughter was also injured in the attack.

The IGP said that he was planning attack on yatra this year.

He said that incriminating materials, arms and ammunition were recovered from the site of encounter.

Security forces killed three militants of LeT in an overnight anti-terrorist operation in South Kashmir’s Pulwama district including the killer of police personnel Reyaz Ahmad.

Acting on specific information generated by police regarding presence of militants in village Drabgam area of Pulwama, a joint cordon and search operation was launched by police, 44 RR of Army (44RR) and CRPF in the said area.

Police said that during searches security forces were fired upon which was retaliated, leading to a gun battle in which three militants were killed.

They have been identified as Junaid Ahmad Sheergojri of Gadoora Pulwama, Fazil Nazir Bhat of Drabgam Pulwama and Irfan Ahmad Malik of Arabal Nikas Pulwama.

As per police records, all the three killed militants were part of groups involved in several attacks on police, security forces and civilians. Junaid Sheergojri along with his associate Abid Hussain Shah of Monghama Pulwama, was involved in killing of police personnel Reyaz Ahmad at his residential house on May 13 this year. Besides, he was also involved in recent attack on outside labourers at a brick kiln in Chadoora on 02.06.2022 in the outskirts of Pulwama-Budgam axis in which one labourer was killed and others injured.

“Incriminating materials, arms and ammunition including two AK-47 rifles and one pistol have been recovered from the site of encounter,” police said.