Ritu Singh conferred prestigious Nelson Mandela Peace Award

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, June 12: Ritu Singh, daughter-in -law of the erstwhile royal family of J&K and founding chairperson of FICCI FLO Jammu Kashmir & Ladakh Chapter, was conferred with prestigious Nelson Mandela Peace Award and honorary doctorate by the Nelson Mandela Peace Award Academy, at Jammu.

Click here to watch video

The award was conferred upon her for services in the field of education and women empowerment, during an impressive function held on Saturday at Hari Niwas Jammu. This time Nelson Mandela Nobel Prestigious Peace Award powered by Monetas www.monetasglobal.com, held in association with Maharaja Hari Singh Award Foundation. The award ceremony encourages the youth generation to take this as a challenge so that in the coming years they can celebrate the victory and contribution towards society and facilitate them with Nelson Mandela Nobel Peace Award.

The chief guests of the award ceremony were Sheikh Majid Rashid Al Mualla (ruling family member of United Arab Emirates), Dr Ramdas Athawale (Minister of Social Justice and Empowerment), Dr Vijay Kumar Singh (Union Minister of State), Major General Goverdhan Singh Jamwal, Anil Vij (Home Minister of Haryana), Dilbag Singh (DGP J&K), Captain Bana Singh (recipient of Param Veer Chakra), Giridhar Lal Batra & Kamal Kanta Batra (parents of Captain Vikram Batra), Dr Sandhya Gupta (Founder Chairman of Maharaja Hari Singh Foundation) and others.

Interacting with media persons after receiving the prestigious award and honorary doctorate, Ritu Singh said, “This is indeed a pride moment for me as well as people of J&K that Nelson Mandela Peace Award Academy has collaborated with Maharaja Hari Singh Award Foundation. Now, whenever Nelson Mandela Peace Awards will be given, Maharaja Hari Singh Awards will also be conferred.”

She said that she always believed in performing her duties with an aim of serving the society. “Receiving this prestigious award in the name of my childhood hero, indeed brings about a lot of emotions,” she said, adding, “Along with the pride and prestige attached to this award, there comes a great responsibility for me to live by, apart from the legacy of Maharaja Hari Singh, which I must carry with me.”

While referring to Delhi Public School Jammu, she said that what she started as a small sapling with a handful of students, 25 years ago, has now become a fully grown tree laden with many fruits with numerous branches, giving back to society in different ways by its well-placed alumni. “I have often compared my life to a lotus that blossoms in the muddy water, just like Nelson Mandela who served unabashedly while he served 27 years in prison,” she added.

“Among many people who have shaped my life, two of the most influential people have been Nelson Mandela and my dear father. What was common between them was their humility and being a crusader of peace with a desire to serve and champion the underprivileged,” she stated.