Senior Home Ministry official takes stock of 54 PMDP projects in J&K

JAMMU: Additional Secretary in Home Ministry Gyanesh Kumar on Sunday reviewed the progress on 54 ongoing projects under the Prime Minister’s Development Package (PMDP) here, asking the officers to give utmost attention to each project for timely completion.

The Centre is bound to fulfil its commitment to ensure free flow of funds to each of these projects, Kumar said addressing the high-level officers meeting here.

He stressed upon the officers for constant monitoring of the projects to ensure tangible results are achieved on the ground. (AGENCIES)