USD 5 trillion economy target will eradicate extreme poverty: Sinha

BHOPAL: Former Union Minister Jayant Sinha on Sunday said that at least extreme poverty could be eradicated when the country achieves the target of USD 5 trillion economy.

“What is the importance of the USD 5 trillion economy? We are USD 2 trillion economy. When we achieve the size of USD 5 trillion, production in the country will be around USD 3.5 trillion. If production reaches USD 3.5 trillion, we will be able to eradicate poverty from the country,” the former MoS for Finance said.

“If we reach the targeted USD 3.5 trillion production in the next few years, then we will be able to eradicate poverty completely, at least the extreme one,” he added. (AGENCIES)