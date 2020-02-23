Main focus of Govt is to empower PRIs in J-K: Jitendra

JAMMU: Union Minister Jitendra Singh on Sunday said the main focus of the Central Government is to empower the Panchayati Raj Institutions (PRIs) in Jammu and Kashmir.

He advised officials to cooperate and ensure that all funds and functions are transferred to PRIs as per Government circulars.

The Minister of State in the Prime Minister’s Office was addressing a meeting to review the progress of all centrally sponsored schemes (CSSes) being executed in Udhampur district. (AGENCIES)