As world changes, judiciary needs to keep pace with change in expectations: Justice Kaul

NEW DELHI:Just as the world is changing, the judiciary has to keep pace with the change in the expectations of society and needs of the vulnerable while also playing the role of a powerful, stabilising and moderating influence, Justice Sanjay Kishan Kaul said on Sunday.

Justice Kaul was delivering the vote of thanks at the culmination of the International Judicial Conference, 2020 held at the Supreme Court which was attended by Chief Justices and Judges from various countries.

He said judiciaries the world over play a common role in social transformation, adapting to the changing nature of developments in the face of information and communication technology, building diversity and eliminating discrimination. (AGENCIES)