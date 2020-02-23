Shatrughan denies he endorsed Pak Prez Alvi’s concerns over Kashmir

PATNA: Congress leader Shatrughan Sinha on Sunday rejected Pakistan President Arif Alvi’s claim that the actor-turned-politician “endorsed” his concerns over the restrictions in Jammu and Kashmir imposed after India revoked its special status.

Sinha, 74, who was on a “personal” visit to Pakistan to attend a wedding there, met President Alvi after receiving a “surprise” invitation from him at the Governor’s House in Lahore on Saturday.

“We were very touched by this gesture of the President of Pakistan and we reciprocated it with love, warmth, thanksgiving and an attitude of gratitude. I had attended the Honorable President’s son’s wedding a few years back in Karachi, so I have known the family very well,” Sinha said in a tweet.

Terming it a “great meeting of minds”, Sinha said they discussed social and cultural issues but not politics. (AGENCIES)