Hope India will review coronavirus epidemic in an objective manner: China

NEW DELHI: China on Monday hoped that India will review the situation arising out of the coronavirus epidemic in the country in an “objective and rational” manner and resume bilateral trade and movement of people.

The remarks by Chinese Embassy Spokesperson Ji Rong came following claims by Chinese charity organisations and certain medical institutes that New Delhi has restricted export of medical products to China following the coronavirus epidemic in that country.

“It is hoped that the Indian side could review the epidemic situation in an objective, rational and calm manner, handle with China’s much-needed items in a cooperative and constructive way, and resume normal personnel exchanges and trade between our two countries as soon as possible,” Ji said. (AGENCIES)