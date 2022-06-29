SED intends to regulate use of Government land for private schools

SRINAGAR, JUNE 29: The School Education Department (SED) of J&K today said that they intend to regulate the use of Government land for running private schools.

The department said that it is in their knowledge that many schools have either permission or lease from Government regarding using the land for running schools.

The department also highlighted that to fulifill these objectives, S.O 177 dated 15.04.2022 has been issued so that at the time of NOC /affiliation for schools at different level, the use of land can be verified. In case of any private school running on Government land with due permission from competent revenue authority, they will be asked to submit papers regarding permission for use/lease of that particular Government land.

The step has been aim to check the corruption and mushrooming growth of private schools running on Government land without permission.