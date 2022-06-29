Jammu and Kashmir Reports 73 New Covid-19 Cases

JAMMU, June 29: Daily Covid-19 cases continued an upward trend in Jammu and Kashmir as 73 new infections were added up to the tally in the last 24 hours while the death toll remained at 4756 with no fatality due to the virus during the time, officials said on Wednesday.

They said that 52 cases were reported from Jammu division and 21 from Kashmir division, taking overall tally to 455006.

Giving district wise details, Jammu reported 44 cases, Srinagar 19, Kathua four, two each in Rajouri and Poonch, and one each from Budgam and Bandipora.

Among the total cases, 166996 are from Jammu division and 288010 from Kashmir.

There was no death due to the pathogen reported in the last 24 hours, they said. So far 4756 persons have succumbed to the virus—2331 in Jammu and 2425 in Kashmir.

Besides, they said, 31 Covid-19 patients recovered during the last 24 hours—21 from Jammu division and 10 from Kashmir Valley. So far 449803 people have recovered, leaving the active case tally at 447— 316 in Jammu and 131 in Kashmir.

The officials said there was no new confirmed case of mucormycosis (black fungus) reported today. So far 51 black fungus cases have been confirmed in J&K, the officials said. They also informed that 9507 doses of covid-19 vaccine were administered during the time in J&K.