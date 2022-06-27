Security forces fully alert, all steps taken for smooth pilgrimage: LG

‘Yatra will give boost to economy of J&K’

*Locals very keen to welcome yatris

Sanjeev Pargal

JAMMU, June 27: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha said today that security forces are fully alert and all steps have been taken for peaceful and smooth conduct of Shri Amarnath Ji yatra arrangements, beginning June 29 from Jammu and June 30 from Baltal and Pahalgam for 43 days period.

He said the pilgrimage will also boost economy in Jammu and Kashmir as lakhs of families were affected due to no yatra during last two years because of pandemic.

“We need not to worry for security arrangements (for Shri Amarnath Ji pilgrimage). Security forces are fully alert. We should have full faith in security forces. All steps have been taken for smooth yatra,” Sinha said in a brief chat with media persons after visiting Yatri Niwas at Bhagwati Nagar in the City here, which serves as base camp for Shri Amarnath Ji yatris.

Sinha reviewed arrangements made for the pilgrims.

Asserting that locals in both Jammu and Kashmir divisions are very enthusiast to welcome the yatris, Sinha said during last two years lakhs of families suffered economically due to no yatra.

“I see many locals working for the yatra,” he added.

Sinha said the Union Territory administration has made better arrangements for the pilgrims and expressed confidence that there will be good yatra this year.

The yatra, he said, is not only significant from religious point of view but from economic point also as it contributes a lot to economy of Jammu and Kashmir.

Maintaining that the Government has made best possible arrangements for the pilgrims which are visible in Yatri Niwas as well as other such places, the Lieutenant Governor said with Baba’s blessings, the pilgrimage will proceed smoothly.

First batch of the pilgrims will be flagged off by the Lieutenant Governor from Yatri Niwas at Bhagwati Nagar on June 29. From forward base camps of Baltal in Sonamarg and Nunwan in Pahalgam, the pilgrimage will start on June 30. It will last 43 days and conclude on August 11 coinciding with Raksha Bandhan.

Authorities have made all security and other arrangements for the pilgrimage.

Army will man twin tracks of Pahalgam and Baltal while CRPF has been deployed on Jammu-Srinagar National Highway. Jammu and Kashmir Police will also play major role in ensuring safety and protection of the yatris.

Meanwhile, an official handout said Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha, who is chairman of the Shri Amarnathji Shrine Board (SASB), visited Yatri Niwas at Bhagwati Nagar and reviewed arrangements for Shri Amarnath Ji Yatra pilgrims.

He directed the concerned officials to ensure health facilities, adequate number of doctors, nursing staff, sanitation staff and duty officers on the yatra routes.

Earlier, Sinha was briefed by concerned officers regarding the facilities along the Yatra route, besides the arrangements with regard to water, power supply, sewage disposal, food and RFID counters at the Yatri Niwas.

The Lt Governor called for collective efforts of all stakeholders and inter-departmental synergy to ensure best in class arrangements and smooth conduct of Yatra.

As notified earlier, the yatra will commence on the Baltal and Chandanwari routes simultaneously from June 30.

Ramesh Kumar, Divisional Commissioner Jammu; Mukesh Singh, ADGP Jammu; Avny Lavasa, Deputy Commissioner Jammu; Rahul Yadav, Commissioner JMC and senior officials from the civil administration and police accompanied the Lt Governor.