Our prime objective to make services face-less, paper-less: LG

J&K UT inks MoU with IIT Jammu to work on capacity building

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, June 27: The Government of UT of Jammu and Kashmir today inked a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Indian Institute of Technology, Jammu to jointly work on the capacity building of IT infrastructure & e-Services.

The MoU was signed between Prema Puri, Commissioner Secretary to the Government, Information Technology Department, and Prof. Manoj Singh Gaur, Director IIT Jammu in the presence of Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha, at the Raj Bhavan.

Speaking on the occasion, the Lt Governor said that the collaboration will create center of expertise and excellence towards design, development of projects related to software services, cyber-security, capacity building for cyber compliances and IT policies.

The agreement will also pave the way for developing and organizing hackathons for talent hunt, besides incubation of startups in the UT, he added.

Highlighting the areas of collaboration through the MoU, the Lt Governor stressed on adopting cutting-edge technology for Cyber Security Solutions to provide security to all the Digital Assets of the Government.

He said the biggest goal of this MoU is to improve the effectiveness of the governance with prime objective to make services face-less, paper-less, easy, effective and efficient.

Many initiatives have been undertaken by the government for revolutionizing the public service delivery and improving responsiveness and accountability of department, he further added.

Citing the example of “Aapki Zameen Aapki Nigrani” Land Records Information System (LRIS) for establishing a transparent system by facilitating easy online access to the individual Land Records by citizens thereby curbing corruption, the Lt Governor suggested for going a step ahead and exploring the possibility of a new platform based on Block-chain technology to keep the land data records absolutely safe and temper-proof.

Sinha also highlighted the need for transition of government websites to user friendly mobile versions owing to universal mobile usage. The Lt Governor suggested collaborative efforts to develop community monitoring tool for School Education and Higher Education departments to objectively monitor the quality of education in schools and colleges across the UT.

Lt Governor congratulated the Information Technology Department for implementing electronic service delivery program in a mission mode and enabling the UT to secure top position among all Union Territories of India in e-governance services delivery as per the recent National e-Governance Service Delivery Assessment (NeSDA) report.

Abhishek Sharma, Chief Executive Officer, JakeGA; Dr Rajinder Kumar Khajuria, Additional Secretary, Information Technology Department; Manoj Kumar Aggarwal, Advisor, ICIC, IIT Jammu; Dr Badri Subuddhi, Asst. Professor, Computer Sciences, IIT Jammu;. Megha Khajuria, Manager, JaKeGA were present on the occasion.