BJP disappointing youth aspire to serve nation: Mir

Cong observes Satyagraha against Agnipath Scheme

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, June 27: The Jammu Kashmir Pradesh Congress Committee observed peaceful ‘Satyagraha’/protest demonstration against the Agnipath Scheme launched by the BJP government, at Tawi Bridge near Maharaja Hari Singh Statue, at Jammu today.

Led by PCC president, Ghulam Ahmad Mir and working president PCC Raman Bhalla, Yogesh Sawhney and Manmohan Singh general Secretaries, the demonstration was held as per AICC instructions to launch a nationwide program against the Agnipath Scheme. PCC office bearers, Councillors, senior Congress leaders and party members participated in the ‘Satyagraha’ to register their opposition.

Lodging the party’s protest against the Agnipath Scheme, PCC president GA Mir termed it ‘disappointing and unjust’ for the youth who aspire to serve the nation by joining the elite and revered Army forces. He stated that the scheme is a complete and total sham, provides absolutely no benefits and will lead to a disintegration of the competence of the Indian Army.

He further stated that the party extends its complete support to the youth and stands behind them against this policy. “Across the nation, young Indians are expressing grave disappointment with this recruitment scheme and we second their voices and totally reject this decision taken by the government”, Mir said.

“We support the demand of the youth for the immediate rollback of the scheme. The scheme proposes to recruit soldiers on a 4-year contract basis, at the end of which 75% of them will be released unemployed,” he added.

Working president Raman Bhalla, general secretary Yogesh Sawhney also voiced their discontent with the BJP Government for launching the Agnipath Scheme. They said that the government should not be blind to the needs and necessities of the youth and must take into account the concerns of the stakeholders before launching any policy or scheme.

Similar protest led by former minister and PCC vice president Mula Ram and DCC Rural president Hari Singh Chib and PYC chief Uday Bhanu was held at Ploura were the participating observed Satyagrah and staged dharna for several hours in protest against Agnipath Scheme of the BJP Govt. They termed the scheme as anti-youth and demanded its roll back.

PCC chief spokesperson and former MLC, Ravinder Sharma led a protest in this connection at Sunderbani in district Rajouri. A large number of BCC functionaries and other Congress activists attended the protest programme.

Similar protests were also held in Kathua, Doda, Rajouri, Bhaderwah, Srinagar and other parts of J&K UT.