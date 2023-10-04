Security concerns extend way beyond preservation of territorial integrity: Murmu

NEW DELHI, Oct 4:

President Droupadi Murmu on Wednesday said India’s security concerns extend way beyond preservation of territorial integrity and encompass other dimensions of well-being dealing with economy, environment, energy security and cyber security.

Addressing the faculty and course members of the 63rd National Defence College (NDC) course, who had called on the president at the Rashtrapati Bhavan here, Murmu said the global geopolitical environment is dynamic and poses numerous challenges.

“In the fast-changing geopolitical environment, we need to be well prepared to tackle any adverse situation. Geopolitical dynamics have changed the security landscape. There is a need to have a deeper understanding of national and global issues. We not only have to secure our national interests, but also prepare for new security challenges like cyber warfare, technology-enabled terrorism and climate change,” she said.

The President said updated knowledge and cutting-edge technologies based on extensive research are required to be applied.

“You need to explore innovative applications of artificial intelligence in addressing current and future challenges. In fact, Government agencies and the corporate sector need to join hands to identify and address these challenges,” she said.

The way in which global events are unfolding, “we increasingly realise the importance of being aatmanirbhar (self-reliant)”, globally competent and future-ready to deal with any kind of situation and crisis, Murmu stressed.

“Today, our security concerns extend way beyond preservation of territorial integrity and encompass other dimensions of well-being dealing with economy, environment, energy security and cyber security among others,” she said.

The president noted that the role of the armed forces has also expanded beyond traditional military matters.

“It is clear that future conflicts in the complex defence and security environment will require a more integrated multi-state and multi-agency approach,” she said.

Murmu said security and defence are essential for progress and development.

“The real progress of a nation depends to a large extent on how effectively it harnesses resources at its disposal, especially its human resource,” she said.

Both civil services and defence services officers must understand the fine points of the constitutional framework in the country’s democratic system, the president said.

“This awareness is the first step towards fostering synergy among the functionaries of different services. I am sure that our officers will rise to the dynamic needs of our country,” she added.

The NDC course, therefore, plays an important role in preparing military and civil services officers to deal with the complex security environment of the future in a comprehensive manner, Murmu said.

She noted that the NDC course is a one-of-a-kind course encompassing areas of national security and strategy, along with governance, technology, history and economics.

The president expressed confidence that the holistic approach of learning at the NDC — comprising research, classroom discussions, insights from eminent speakers and on-ground exposure through national and international visits — has enriched the course members in terms of facing challenges.

A total of 37 officers from 27 friendly foreign countries were present at the event. (PTI)