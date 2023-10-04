LG inaugurates, lays foundation stone for development projects worth Rs 110 cr in Shopian

Excelsior Correspondent

SHOPIAN, Oct 4: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha today inaugurated and laid foundation stone for various development projects worth more than Rs 110 cr at Shopian.

The Lt Governor congratulated the District Administration, PRI representatives and the local residents on the occasion. He said the projects dedicated to the people will strengthen the infrastructure and empower all sections of society.

“The new sports infrastructure projects for which the foundation stone was laid will transform Shopian into a significant centre of sporting culture, provide modern resources, facilities for training, mentoring and support to compete at the national and international level,” the Lt Governor said.

The Lt Governor directed the officials to adhere to the timelines to complete new projects in close coordination with concerned departments and executing agencies.

The projects worth Rs 93 crore inaugurated by Lt Governor include two new blocks of Transit accommodation at Allowpora Keegam; development of Playfield at Trenz; upgradation and development of playground at K-Hallan Keller; Transit accommodation for Transhumant Tribals at Lal Ghulam and upgradation of roads including Bijbehara – Shopian road, Pudsoo to Kapren causeway Braripora Zirpora Mantribugh Nildrang road, Pinjora Khan to Sofanaman Pahnoo road, Mohanpora Imamsahab Alamgunj road and Drangnard to Keller block road.

The projects costing Rs 17.92 crore for which the Lt Governor laid foundation stone includes development of stadium along with synthetic football turf at Dragad; Construction of Synthetic Basketball and Volleyball courts; development of Synthetic Volleyball Court & Dug-out, practice Pitches and Change rooms at Vishroo Keller; upgradation of roads from Dobipora to Molo Dangerpora and Reshnagri to Mandijan road.

Dr Arun Kumar Mehta, Chief Secretary; Dr Shahid Iqbal Choudhary, CEO, Mission Youth; Sarmad Hafeez, Secretary, Youth Services and Sports Department; Vijay Bidhuri, Divisional Commissioner Kashmir; Faz Lul Haseeb, Deputy Commissioner Shopian and senior officers were present.

Meanwhile, LG chaired the District Review Meeting and took stock of the development works underway in the district and implementation of various UT and Central Government Schemes.

“It is our endeavour to harness potential of each district to fuel economic growth of J&K. Every official at all levels of administration must discharge his responsibility with greater dedication and sensitivity to ensure the benefits of the development reach every household,” the Lt Governor said.

He directed the officials for conducting regular survey to identify the new eligible beneficiaries under the centrally sponsored and the UT sector schemes and the children having any kind of abnormalities by birth.

The Lt Governor impressed upon the District Administration and the officials to promote setting up of cold storage and other industrial units at local level.

Robust strategy should be prepared for effective implementation of District employment and District Export plans. Use Block Diwas as a platform to expand livelihood generation and self-employment opportunities for the youth, he said.

He further called for exploring all the avenues to tap the tourism potential of the district and promoting Amrit Sarovars as tourist spots.

Emphasizing on improving connectivity in the rural areas, the Lt Governor directed the officials to take comprehensive measures to ensure road connectivity to every village in the district.

Faz Lul Haseeb, Deputy Commissioner Shopian gave an overview of the developmental scenario in the district.

Later, the Lt Governor also interacted with delegations of PRI & ULB members, District Bar association, members of Civil Society and Tribal community, Fruit Growers & Cold Chain Association and Political leaders and took stock of their concerning issues.