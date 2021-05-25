JAMMU: Another case of Mucormycosis popularly known as black fungus has been reported at GMC Jammu, officials said on Tuesday.
Principal GMC Jammu Dr Shashi Sudan said that a 56 year-old male admitted at GMC has been detected with black fungus.
Earlier, a 40-year-old male from Poonch was detected with deadly epidemic, however, he died the next day after he was detected with black fungus. (KNO)
Second case of black fungus reported in Jammu: Officials
