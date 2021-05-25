Second case of black fungus reported in Jammu: Officials

JAMMU: Another case of Mucormycosis popularly known as black fungus has been reported at GMC Jammu, officials said on Tuesday.

Principal GMC Jammu Dr Shashi Sudan said that a 56 year-old male admitted at GMC has been detected with black fungus.

Earlier, a 40-year-old male from Poonch was detected with deadly epidemic, however, he died the next day after he was detected with black fungus. (KNO)