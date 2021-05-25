IAF swiftly moved 11K oxygen concentrators, 2950 ventilators received from abroad within country to fight COVID-19

NEW DELHI : Engaged heavily in the fight against COVID-19, the Indian Air Force helped in facilitating the movement of around 11,000 oxygen concentrators received from abroad within few hours to different parts of the country to help patients who were facing respiratory issues.

The Covid Air Support Management Cell created at the Palam airbase also helped extensively in supplying the aid received from foreign countries as they facilitated the distribution of over 2,950 ventilators received from abroad to different states along with airlifting of 672 tonnes of other medical air provided by the foreign nations.

The Indian Air Force has flown more than 8.5 lakh miles both internationally and domestically to ferry 700 oxygen containers and tankers including a big number of them from outside the country.

“Clocking around 700 hours, the IAF Covid support cell with its C-130J Super Hercules and Antonov-32 transport planes have ferried around 11,000 oxygen concentrators along with 7,000 oxygen cylinders which were provided to fulfill the critical gap in demand for oxygen in major cities and its supply,” senior Indian Air Force officials said.

The cell was involved in supplying the medical equipment and aid received by the country from abroad based on the directions of a committee comprising senior bureaucrats from the government.

The data shows that of the 2,950 ventilators received from abroad, the biggest beneficiary in terms of numbers was Kerala as it was provided 670 of them while Karnataka received 400 of these, the officials informed.

The Indian Air Force also helped in the movement of over 6,450 oxygen cylinders received from friendly nations and helped in saving the precious lives of fellow countrymen. (Agency)