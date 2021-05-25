Grenade attack in Tral, No injury reported

By
Daily Excelsior
-

SRINAGAR: Suspected militants lobbed a grenade on security forces in Tral area of South Kashmir’s Pulwama district here on Wednesday.
Official said that militants attacked 180 BN of CRPF with a grenade. However in this incident no injury has been reported so far.
Meanwhile whole area has been cordoned off to nab the fleeing militants, they said.

