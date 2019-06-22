Scores of tippers seized in night-time crackdown on illegal constructions

Excelsior Correspondent

SRINAGAR, June 22: The authorities in Srinagar late Friday night seized a large number of tipper trucks from various areas in a massive crackdown on land mafia involved in illegal constructions in the city.

The seizure of over a hundred tipper trucks was made at different checkpoints set up across the Srinagar city in efforts to clampdown on land mafia and curb the prevalence of illegal constructions therein.

Deputy Commissioner Srinagar Dr Shahid Iqbal Choudhary who issued an order late last month directing stern measures against illegal constructions in the city visited several spots where seizures of tipper trucks were made issuing strict instructions against their release and for immediate cancellation of their registrations.

He while lauding the SSP Traffic Tahir Gilani and his team for their key role in the crackdown said the seizures made last night is the beginning, adding that a well-thought-out arrangement as per plan has been put in place to dismantle the land mafia and curb illegal constructions and dealings.

The May 31 order instructed the concerned SHOs and Traffic authorities to ensure that except those with valid transportation permissions no movement of trucks carrying construction material be allowed anywhere in the district.

It directed LAWDA, SMC and Forest Department to set up night checkpoints at entry points to prevent nighttime transportation of material for illegal constructions,besides immediate seizure of all such vehicles or load-carriers transporting construction material in violation of guidelines in this regard.

The order also instructs for strict maintaining of registers recording all important details of all such vehicles allowed or seized at these checkpoints.

Additional Deputy Commissioner Srinagar K K Sidha who oversees implementation of the order and SDM East Sundeep Singh accompanied the DC to the spots.