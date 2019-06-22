Advisor Ganai announces Rs 1.17 cr for GHSS Sopore

Excelsior Correspondent

BARAMULLA, June 22: Advisor to Governor, Khurshid Ahmad Ganai today urged the students to work hard for achieving competitive excellence as there is no shortcut to success.

He further urged them to focus on conceptual clearance and knowledge-based learning outcomes as these are the only educational tools vital for attaining excellence in diverse fields.

The Advisor was speaking at a function organized by Government Girls Higher Secondary School, Sopore in connection with centenary celebration of the Institute. Deputy Commissioner Baramulla, Dr G N Itoo, Director School Education Kashmir, M Y Malik, Chief Education Officer, G M Lone, various district and sectoral officers, civil society members, representatives of various social and trade organizations and a large gathering of students were present on the occasion.

Advisor Ganai said that imparting qualitative education to the students is the only way out to enable them to compete on state, national and other levels. He asked the students to remain proactive and acquire knowledge of science, arts, information technology and other fields with utmost zeal and dedication.

Meanwhile, Advisor announced Rs 1.17 crore for the infrastructural development of the school, besides reiterating its commitment to developing infrastructure in other educational institutions of the district.

Earlier, various cultural items and programmes having social and educational significance were presented by the students which evoked applause from the audience. Also, best-performing students were given awards for their felicitation.

Later, the Advisor met several deputations and delegations at Dak Bungalow Sopore and listened to their grievances pertaining to health, education, development, PHE, PDD and other sectors of public importance. He gave a patient hearing and assured that all their genuine demands and grievances shall be taken into consideration for their timely redressal.