Justice Magray visits Sopore, Bandipora Court Complex

*Stresses on speedy disposal of cases

Excelsior Correspondent

BARAMULLA, June 22: Justice Ali Mohammad Magray, who is also Administrative Judge/Portfolio Judge for district Baramulla, today paid a visit to the court complex Sopore where he took stock of court functioning and other infrastructural facilities.

During the visit, Justice Magray took a comprehensive review of various facilities for litigating public and lawyers. He also took a detailed review of infrastructural facilities wherein he was briefed by Additional District Judge Sopore Aijaz Ahmad Khan about the facilities. He briefed the Justice about the lack of accommodation of judges and demanded the construction of a multi story building to address the issue.

Speaking on the occasion, the Administrative Judge stressed for ensuring timely and inexpensive disposal of pending cases for litigating public. He also stressed for enhancing endeavours with reference to disposal of cases in line with the mandate of the law and encouraging Alternative Dispute Redressal Mechanism outside routine procedural mechanism by putting in mediation for reconciliation.

Justice Magray instructed all concerned to expedite disposal of pending cases with special emphasis on disposal of cases. He also directed for upgrading infrastructural facilities including acquisition of 10 kanals of land adjacent to the court complex, sanitation work in and around the court premises, so that the justice system is strengthened for better service delivery.

Meanwhile, President Bar Association Sopore submitted the memorandum to the Justice wherein they sought his special intervention for the redressal of their grievances. They demanded Bar Room, Library, Conference Hall, Lawyers Chamber, Canteen, Client Shed, ATM in court premise, Parking facility and extended other demands of vital importance.

The president also demanded that the Additional District Court be empowered as Registrar and Consumer Dispute Redressal Forum under J&K Registration Act and J&K Consumer Protection Act respectively. Moreover, the Bar also demanded empowerment of court as Anti Corruption Court and Family Court besides Additional Court of Munsiff/Sub-Registrar and Juvenile Justice Board be created at Sopore.

Justice Magray offered a patient hearing to the demands and grievances and instructed the concerned to initiate efforts towards their immediate redressal.

District Development Commissioner Baramulla Dr G N Itoo, various officers from judiciary and civil administration and other concerned officers were present on the occasion.

Later Justice Magray visited Bandipora district and inspected on-going work on new District Court Complex Project.

The project is being executed by J&K Police Housing Corporation at a cost of Rs 41.91 crore.

Principal District and Sessions Judge Bandipora Syed Sarfaraz Ahmad Shah, District Development Commissioner Bandipora, Shahbaz Ahmad Mirza, SSP Bandipora Rahul Malik, President Bar Association Bandipora Masood Ahmad Bhat, besides other officers of judiciary and district administration were present on the occasion.

Speaking on the occasion Justice Magray said the new court complex is coming up with modern facilities including a three-storey court building, lawyer’s chambers, library, residential quarters and other modern facilities.

He impressed upon the executing agency to speed up work on the project and ensure that it is completed within stipulated time frame. While reviewing work culture of the judiciary, he asked the concerned for early and speedy disposal of the court cases.

Later a delegation of farmers who provided land for the complex against compensation, met Justice and apprised him about problems faced by them. He assured them that steps will be taken to ensure that no farmers is harmed by the project and all their genuine demands will be looked into.