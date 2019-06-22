Jammu to host VHP’s Kendriya Samiti meet for first time from June 28

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, June 22: Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) J&K Unit is hosting four day long Kendriya Parbhand Samiti meeting at Barnai from June 28 to July 1.

This is for the first time since its inception 55 years ago, the VHP is hosting the annual meeting of its apex decision making body at Jammu, VHP state president, Leela Karan Sharma, along with his vice president , Rajesh Gupta and general secretary, Shakti Dutt Sharma told reporters here, today.

He said VHP’s Central Parbhand Samiti comprises of 344 members who include representatives from all international, State units and central leadership. Kendriya Parbhand Samiti meets every year to decide about the organizations agenda to analyze the working of the organization and deliberate over future course of action.

VHP national working president advocate Alok Nath and its national general secretary, Dr Surinder Jain will also attend the conference.

The meeting besides discussing the prevailing political scenario in the country and J&K situation will also deliberate on construction of Ram temple and other core issues of VHP, he said.

One of the senior most RSS leaders at national level will attend the meet and address the session, Sharma said.

VHP vice president, Rajesh Gupta has been made incharge for organising this event as `Sarv Vyavstha Parmukh’ in charge of overall arrangements. For arrangements at venue for visiting delegates , a number of Sub Committees have been framed to look after the arrangements with regard to transport , venue, boarding, lodging, local sight seeing of delegates, meeting venue management, hygienic etc. Different departments of State Government including police and Jammu Municipal Corporation (JMC) have been requested to extend their cooperation for organizing this event.

Leela Karan Sharma said that VHP understands that organizing such an important meeting in Jammu will boost the morale of nationalist forces in the State and will also help in improving pilgrim tourism scenario of J&K.