SCOPE signs MoU with Institute of Cost Accountants of India

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, June 27: A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed between Standing Conference of Public Enterprises (SCOPE) and the Institute of Cost Accountants of India for a Knowledge partnership.

The MoU has been signed for facilitating capacity enhancement programs, research & studies, sector-specific skilling initiatives, etc.

The MoU was signed by Atul Sobti, Director General, SCOPE, and CMA Vijender Sharma, President of the Institute of Cost Accountants of India.

Members of SCOPE Committee on Financial Management, senior officials of the Institute and SCOPE, were present on the occasion.