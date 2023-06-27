Shiv Sena concern over deplorable condition of Mamleshwar, Ganeshbal temples

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, June 27: Shiv Sena Udhav Thackeray Jammu and Kashmir Unit has expressed deep concern over the distressing condition of the ancient Mamleshwar and Ganeshbal temples, situated near the main base camp of the grand Shri Amarnath Yatra in Pahalgam, which is set to commence from July 1.

The party has urged the Government to halt hollow claims and alleged Hindutva agendas, and to immediately initiate the reconstruction of these revered sites associated with Hindu worship.

Addressing a press conference, here, today Manish Sahni, president Shiv Sena J&K, said that the condition of the ancient and famous Hindu temples associated with the grand annual pilgrimage is pathetic. Sahni revealed that the Shri Ganesh temple in Ganeshbal has been reduced to just a board and a few sacred red stones.

As per mythological stories, Goddess Parvati took a bath in the courtyard fountain of the ancient Mamleshwar temple and requested Lord Ganesh to guard the entrance. However, Lord Shiva, in a fit of anger, obstructed Ganesh’s entry, separating his head from his body. Later, at the request of Parvati, Lord Shiva revived Ganesh.

According to legends, these sacred stones bear the marks of Lord Ganesh’s blood. A temple dedicated to Lord Ganesh used to exist here, which was severely damaged during the devastating floods in 2014, and since then, it has not been renovated.

For Hindus residing in Kashmir and tourists alike, this temple holds immense significance as a symbol of faith. Along with this, Swachh Bharat Abhiyan is being openly flouted and the condition of the Shri Amarnath travel route , tourist places of Jammu division has also remained pathetic.

Among those who were present include president Women’s Wing, Meenakshi Chhibber, general secretary, Vikas Bakshi, vice president, Sanjeev Kohli, president Kamghar’ Wing, Raj Singh and Mangu Ram.