MSJK protests against PDD authorities

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, June 27: Mission Statehood Jammu Kashmir (MSJK) activists here today staged a protest demonstration against PDD authorities for unscheduled power cuts and charging heavy power tariffs.

The protest was led by Sunil Dimple, MSJK leader who demanded 500 units of free electricity to the people of J&K and return of Slal and Uri Hydel Power Projects.

He also claimed that Jammu people are facing unscheduled power cuts, low voltage and power fluctuations even in the metered areas.

The MSJK leader said the festival of Eid and season of marriages and tourists has started but the power cuts are making the life miserable in scorching weather with 40 degree temperature.

He further claimed that power transformers in New Plot, Janipur, Sarwal, Shiv Nagar, Shakti Nagar, Rehari, Talab Tillo and other areas have been damaged but no replacement has been made so far.

Dimple said that supply of electricity from J&K to other States should be stopped till the requirement at home is not fulfilled.

Rekha Kumari, Babita, Mamta, Rano Devi, Niky Rani, Veena Devi, Koshalya Devi, Rajinder Kumar, Tarsem, Baldev Raj, Sunil Kumar, Sohan Lal, Rahul and others were also present in the protest.