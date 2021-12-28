Yellow alert under GRAP in Delhi: Cinema halls, gyms closed; metro, restaurants to operate at 50 pc capacity

New Delhi, Dec 28: Amid the surging COVID-19 cases following the emergence of Omicron variant in the national capital and positivity rate above 0.50 per cent for two consecutive days, restrictions have been imposed under yellow alert as per the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) under which Delhi Metro, restaurants, bars will operate at 50 per cent capacity.

As per the restrictions, a night curfew has been imposed between 10 pm- 5 am in the national capital.

Cinema halls, spas, gyms, multiplexes, banquet halls, auditoriums and sports complexes have been closed with immediate effect.

In the wake of rising COVID-19 cases, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday announced the implementation of Level-I (Yellow alert) of the Graded Response Action Plan in New Delhi.

Addressing after the review meeting on the COVID situation in New Delhi, Kejriwal said, “Corona cases are increasing for a few days, but the symptoms are mild in the patients, there is no need to panic, GRAP was made a few days ago so that it could be known scientifically that if there is this level of corona then the things will be closed. It was written in it that if the infection rate is more than 0.5 per cent, then the yellow level will be applicable.”

The national capital on Monday reported 331 fresh COVID-19 cases, the highest single-day spike since the last six months. On June 6, Delhi had reported 331 cases.

In the meeting of the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) held on July 9, 2021, the Delhi government approved GRAP. (Agencies)