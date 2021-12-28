Gold gains Rs 80; silver jumps Rs 580

New Delhi, Dec 28: Gold price in the national capital on Tuesday gained Rs 80 to Rs 47,233 per 10 gram in line with recovery in international precious metal prices, according to HDFC Securities.

In the previous trade, the yellow metal settled at Rs 47,153 per 10 gram.

Silver also jumped Rs 580 to Rs 61,266 per kg from Rs 60,686 per kg in the previous trade.

In the international market, gold was trading with gains at USD 1,814 per ounce and silver was flat at USD 23.07 per ounce.

“Gold prices traded firm with spot gold prices at COMEX trading at USD 1,814 per ounce on Tuesday. Gold prices traded higher supported by weaker dollar and fall in US bond yields,” HDFC Securities, Senior Analyst (Commodities), Tapan Patel said.

The Indian rupee jumped 34 paise to close at 74.66 against the US dollar. (Agencies)