Rajnath calls for development, improving connectivity of border areas amid ‘uncertain environment’

Rajnath Singh virtually inaugurates world’s highest motorable road in Ladakh

New Delhi, Dec 28: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Tuesday while inaugurating 27 projects constructed by the Border Roads Organisation spoke about the need to develop border areas in “today’s uncertain environment when the possibility of any kind of conflict cannot be ruled out.”

“In the present uncertain environment, the possibility of any kind of conflict cannot be ruled out. Such situations motivate us even more for the development of these (border) areas. It is a matter of pride that we have BRO for cooperation in the development of these areas, as an efficient and dedicated organization,” said Singh.

“There are some special needs which need to be taken care of in the process of developing border areas, we paid attention to those needs and worked on them at the ground level. We saw that capital infusion is needed in these areas, which cannot be possible without connectivity,” added Singh.

Singh in his address talked about the importance of connectivity and roads in the process of developing nations and communities.

Defence Minister shared the fact that a road built by BRO at an altitude of 19000 feet on the Umling-La pass in southern Ladakh is the world’s highest motorable road.

“The road built at an altitude of 19000 feet on the Umling-La pass in southern Ladakh, has now become the world’s highest motorable road. This road will not only facilitate faster dispatch of armed forces but also give a boost to tourism in the region,” said Singh

Connecting the importance of roads in the development of human civilization, Minister said “If we look at the history of human civilization, then we will find that only those communities, societies or nations have been able to show the world a way, that had developed their own paths (roads) firmly.”

“In today’s era, distance is not measured in kilometres, but in hours. BRO’s roads, tunnels and bridges have reduced the distance and time between places today,” he added.

Defence Minister also dedicated 24 bridges in the service of the nation in the event which he attended online.

Nine of those bridges are in Jammu and Kashmir, five each in Ladakh and Himachal Pradesh, Three in Uttarakhand and one each in Arunachal Pradesh and Flag-Hill-Dokla Road in Sikkim. (Agencies)