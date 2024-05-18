Scholarship Alert

Scholarship Name 1: Mirae Asset Foundation Scholarship Program 2024-25

Description: Mirae Asset Foundation invites applications from students who are currently pursuing undergraduate or postgraduate courses across India.

Eligibility: Open to students who are currently pursuing undergraduate or postgraduate courses across India. Applicants must have scored at least 60% in the previous academic year. The annual family income of the applicants must not exceed INR 8,00,000.

Prizes & Rewards: Scholarships up to INR 50,000

Last Date to Apply: 26-06-2024

Application mode: Online applications only

Short Url: www.b4s.in/excelsior/MAFS1

Scholarship Name 2: Aspire Leaders Program 2024

Description: The global Aspire Leaders Program is a fully funded 14-week online leadership program offered by the Aspire Institute. It has been designed to help students unlock their potential and become well-rounded professionals.

Eligibility: This program is open for students within the age group of 18-29 years. The annual household income of the applicants should be less than ?8,00,000. Only first-generation learners are eligible to apply for the program. Participants who have enrolled in or completed an undergraduate program in the last three years can apply. Applicants must have an intermediate level of proficiency in English.

Prizes & Rewards: Free access to training modules, live sessions by Havard faculty, and much more

Last Date to Apply: 03-07-2024

Application mode: Online applications only

Short Url: www.b4s.in/excelsior/ALPS1

Scholarship Name 3: India Fellow Social Leadership Program 2024-25

Description: India Fellow Social Leadership Program 2024-25 is an opportunity offered by the India Fellow for graduate students and young professionals between 20 and 30 years of age. It is an 18-month leadership program designed to help participants develop their skills and make a positive impact on communities.

Eligibility: Open for Indian citizens aged between 20 to 30 years. Applicants must be graduates in any discipline or about to complete graduation by the fellowship start date. Students must be ready for an 18-month full-time commitment to the fellowship and prepared to be placed in any part of the country and any thematic area.

Prizes & Rewards: A monthly stipend of up to ?22,000 and other benefits

Last Date to Apply: 31-05-2024

Application mode: Online applications only

Short Url: www.b4s.in/excelsior/IFSA2