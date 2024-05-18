Imperfectly Perfect

Beneath the sun’s embrace ,

as a sunflower I stand,

With laughter and jest in this fertile land.

But were I a rose , elegantly dressed,

Would your admiration then be professed ?

I wish I could fit your perfect mould ,

But I hope you to see me as I behold .

In my imperfections, lies my grace ,

A symphony of beauty in every space .

In the tapestry of life’s grand design ,

It’s the flaws that make me truly shine .

But still stretching towards the sky like I don’t care ,

Wishing you could see me standing there .

If I could I’d change overnight ,

And turn into something you’d like.

But imperfect brushstrokes paint my story ,

And within them , lies my glory

Mannat Sabharwal

Jammu

Only One Mother

Hundreds of stars in the pretty sky,

Hundreds of shells on the shore together,

Hundreds of birds that go singing by,

Hundreds of lambs in the sunny weather

Hundreds of dewdrops to greet the dawn,

Hundreds of bees in the purple clover,

Hundreds of butterflies on the lawn,

But only one mother the world wide over.

Manvee Sharma,

Class 9A Army Public School, Rakhmuthi

Mother’s Day

God made a wonderful mother,

A mother who never grows old;

He made her smile of the sunshine,

And He molded her heart of pure gold;

In her eyes He placed bright shining stars,

In her cheeks fair roses you see;

God made a wonderful mother,

And He gave that dear mother to me.

Meenu Gupta

Upper Shiv Nagar

GREED

When man has nothing,

He wants something

When he has something,

He wants many things.

When he has many things,

He wants everything.

But unfortunately when he has everything

He doesn’t seem to like anything. Sanjay Dhar Laxmi Nagar,

Sarwal, Jammu