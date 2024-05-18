Khand Mithi Dogri Poetry

O P Sharma

Name of Book: Jo Katteya So Maahlein

( A collection of Dogri poems)

Author: Pawan Verma

Publisher: Highbrow Publications,B B, Jammu

Year: 2023

Pages: 128

Price: Rs 400

Pawan Verma, a noted Dogri writer and dramatist, has penned down a set of sweet poems in his first Dogri book entitled ” Jo Katteya So Maahlein” which recently hit the market and won the word of praise from the literary circles. This 128-page book contains 56 poetic compositions dealing with various topics which at once appeal to all ears as also touches every tender heart.

Dogri our Dignity

I would say that Pawan Verma holds a promise of preserving and promoting the Dogri language to scale new heights in the context of New Education Policy which promises to populstize our mother-tongue Dogri further.

While our writers, poets have grave responsibility, each and every common Dogra family have to put in their best to ensure enrichment and popularity of Dogri which is our distinct identity and dignity. I am sure now every Dogra is ready to shoulder this task by all means and at all costs. The deployment of modern tools, technology and innovations hold key to meet the challenges to achieve our cherished goal after standing up to all challenges.

Love Mother-Tongue

The book was released at a function held at Dogri Sanstha on March 17, 2014. It is noteworthy that the writer of this book has also bagged the Ramnath Shastri award on April 15, 2024 which carries a cash prize of Rs 21000 and a citation. Dogri Sanstha is a premier organization for promotion of Dogri language and safeguarding the rich Dogra cultural heritage..

Windows of Opportunity

Pawan Verma along with many other writers/poets are also actively associated with this organization to enrich Dogri language and its literature. The task ahead is very difficult but with the abundant talent and commitment we have windows of opportunities wide open especially after Dogri’s inclusion in the 8th Schedule of our Constitution.

Dogri’s stalwarts and Sahitya Akademi Awardees like Ved Rahi, Prof Lalit Magotra and also writer, Usha Kiran “Usha” have written Foreword of this book and expressed good word about Pawan Verma’s style and substance in his writings. His first venture has amply demonstrated the maturity of his flight of imagination, depth of emotions coupled with humanitarian sentiments and style of expression.

Firm Commitment

I have gone through the book with absorbing interest and found it worthwhile for all the readers especially the youth and the students. Nicely printed and well produced, yet it is priced moderately to make it within reach of every reader.

These Dogri poems include: Kora Kagag” “Daaj”, Mao Da Mann”, “Miyha Mohra”, Mere Malika” , ” Ksvita”, “Kuthua Aaya”, Makota”, ” Shabad”, ” Maa” and so on. These atonce attract attention and sustain your interest.