Scholarship Alert

Scholarship Name 1: The Tata Capital Pankh Scholarship Programme

Description: Tata Capital Limited invites applications from students studying in Class 6 to 12 and undergraduate (general and professional) courses. The scholarship is meant to support meritorious students who belong to economically weaker sections of society.

Eligibility: The scholarship is open for Indian nationals only. The applicants must be studying in Class 6 to 12 and undergraduate (general and professional) courses. They must have secured at least 60% marks in the qualifying examination. The annual family income of the applicant must not exceed INR 4,00,000 from all sources.

Prizes & Rewards: Up to 80% of the tuition fees

Last Date to Apply: 31-08-2022

Application mode: Online applications only

Short Url: www.b4s.in/excelsior/TCPS14

Scholarship Name 2: Rolls-Royce Unnati Scholarships for Women Engineering Students 2022

Description: Rolls-Royce India Private Limited invites applications from girl students who are pursuing undergraduate engineering courses. The scholarship is meant to financially support meritorious girl students in completing their engineering programme.

Eligibility: Open for Indian girls who are currently pursuing 1st/2nd/3rd year of engineering courses in fields like Aerospace, Marine, Electronics, Computers, etc. at an AICTE-recognized institution. Applicants must have scored more than 60% marks in their Class 10 and 12 board exams.

Prizes & Rewards: INR 35,000

Last Date to Apply: 01-08-2022

Application mode: Online applications only

Short Url: www.b4s.in/excelsior/UNS4

Scholarship Name 3: National Overseas Scholarship for ST 2022-23

Description: National Overseas Scholarship for ST 2022-23 is an opportunity offered by the Minister of Social Justice and Empowerment, the Government of India with the aim to provide financial assistance to the students who want to pursue studies abroad in certain subjects.

Eligibility: Open for ST category candidates below 35 years of age as of 1st July 2022 for the year 2022-23. The candidates must have passed the Graduation/Postgraduation/Ph.D. examination and got admitted to a regular and full-time Master’s/Ph.D/Post Doctoral Courses in accredited universities/Institutions abroad. The annual family income should not be more than INR 6 lakh per annum. The candidates must fulfil all the specified academic requirements to be eligible for the post.

Prizes & Rewards: Variable awards

Last Date to Apply: 30-07-2022

Application mode: Online applications only

Short Url: www.b4s.in/excelsior/NSS9