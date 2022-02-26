Scholarship Alert

Scholarship Name 1: Ashoka University Young India Fellowship 2022-23

Description: Ashoka University Young India Fellowship 2022-23 is an initiative for undergraduate and postgraduate students.

Eligibility: Open for candidates below 28 years of age who hold a recognised Undergraduate or Postgraduate degree in any discipline. The candidates must have an above-average academic record combined with extra-curricular engagement with strong written and verbal communication skills.

Prizes & Rewards: Up to 100% tuition fee waiver

Last Date to Apply: 15-03-2022

Application mode: Online applications only

Short Url: www.b4s.in/excelsior/YIF9

Scholarship Name 2: Aga Khan Foundation International Scholarship 2022-23

Description: Aga Khan Foundation International Scholarship 2022-23 is an initiative for postgraduate students offered by Aga Khan Foundation. The objective of the scholarship is to provide financial assistance to outstanding students from selected developing countries who have no other means to finance their studies.

Eligibility: Open for Indian nationals below 30 years of age and are currently pursuing their postgraduate degrees.

Prizes & Rewards: Tuition fees and living expenses

Last Date to Apply: 21-03-2022

Application mode: In person – from AKF offices or Aga Khan Education Services/Boards

Short Url: www.b4s.in/excelsior/GKE1

Scholarship Name 3: INAE Young Engineer Award 2022

Description: INAE Young Engineer Award 2022 is inviting applications from young engineers having strong potential for future professional growth impact in any branch of engineering and recognizing their outstanding achievements/contributions in it.

Eligibility: Open for candidates below 35 years of age who holds a first tertiary degree in Engineering/Technology as on 1st of January 2022.

Prizes & Rewards: A cash prize of INR 1 lakh and a citation

Last Date to Apply: 31-03-2022

Application mode: Online applications only

Short Url: www.b4s.in/excelsior/NAE9