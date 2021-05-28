SC takes note of children orphaned due to COVID, directs states to provide immediate relief

NEW DELHI : The Supreme Court Friday took note of children who have become orphans due to the COVID-19 pandemic and directed states to provide immediate relief to them.

A vacation bench of Justices L N Rao and Aniruddha Bose directed district administrations to identify orphan children and upload their data on NCPCR website by Saturday evening.

The top court’s direction came on an application filed by amicus curiae Gaurav Agarwal seeking identification of orphaned children and providing them immediate relief by the state governments. (AGENCIES)