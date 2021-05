SRINAGAR, May 28: A newly recruited militant was arrested by security forces in south Kashmir district of Kulgam, official sources said on Friday.

He said on a tip-off, security forces and Special Operation Group (SOG) of Jammu and Kashmir police arrested a newly recruited militant identified as Shakir Ahmad, a resident of Imamsahib Shopian, at Yaripora Frisal in Kulgam district today.

Further details are awaited, they said. (AGENCIES)