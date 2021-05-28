Encounter ensues b/w militants, security forces in south Kashmir : Sources

SRINAGAR, May 28:

An encounter ensued between militants and security forces in south Kashmir district of Shopian on Friday.

Official sources said following specific information about presence of militants, a joint Cordon and Search Operation (CASO) was launched by Special Operations Group (SOG) of J&K Police, Army and CRPF at Ganowpora in Shopian on Friday.

However, they said when security forces were moving towards the particular area, militants hiding there, fired at them with automatic weapons. “The security forces retaliated ensuing in an encounter,” they said.

They said additional security forces have been rushed and the area has been further cordoned to foil any attempts by militants to escape. “Forces have also been deployed in adjoining areas of the encounter site to maintain law and order,” they added. (AGENCIES)