SC sets up special benches to deal with cases of death penalty, tax matters

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court on Saturday set up special benches to deal with cases of death penalty and tax matters.

An official source said that a bench comprising three judges will come into existence from next month to deal with the matters of capital punishment.

The source also said that two courts of two-judge benches will deal with tax matters.

Four new Supreme Court judges — justices Krishna Murari, S Ravindra Bhat, V Ramasubramanian and Hrishikesh Roy — took oath of office on September 23, taking the total strength of judges in the Apex Court to 34. (AGENCIES)