PAN-Aadhaar linking date extended to Dec 31

NEW DELHI: The deadline to link permanent account number (PAN) with Aadhaar has been extended till December 31, a CBDT order said Saturday.

Earlier, the deadline was September 30.This is the seventh time that the Government has extended the deadline for individuals to link their PAN with Aadhaar.

