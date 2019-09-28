Pak violates truce in Shahpur, Kerni sectors of Poonch

JAMMU: Pakistan Army on Saturday violated the truce by firing unprovoked in Shahpur and Kerni sector of Poonch along the Line of Control (LoC).

Defence Spokesperson here said that this evening at around 1715 hours, Pakistan initiated unprovoked ceasefire violation by firing small arms and shelling with mortars in Shahpur and Kerni sectors.

“Indian Army is befittingly retaliating to the firing,” he said, adding that no injury or major damage has been reported so far. (AGENCIES)