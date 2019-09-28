Normalcy returning to J&K, no curfew, says Union Minister

BENGALURU: Union Minister Pralhad Joshi on Saturday said normalcy was returning to Jammu and Kashmir and that there was no curfew besides debunking allegations of lockdown there since the scrapping of Article 370.

Delivering a lecture here on ‘One Nation, One Constitution’, Joshi said allegations have been levelled that

many are in the lock-up.

“So, should it mean that we should keep them outside? Only those against India are in the lockup,” he said. (AGENCIES)