Normalcy returning to J&K, no curfew, says Union Minister

BENGALURU: Union Minister Pralhad Joshi on Saturday said normalcy was returning to Jammu and Kashmir and that there was no curfew besides debunking allegations of lockdown there since the scrapping of Article 370.
Delivering a lecture here on ‘One Nation, One Constitution’, Joshi said allegations have been levelled that
many are in the lock-up.
“So, should it mean that we should keep them outside? Only those against India are in the lockup,” he said. (AGENCIES)
Editorial
Expedite FCS&CA scam inquiry
Army ‘cleanses’ Siachen glacier
What is afflicting JK Cements?
Public functionaries must pay tax
Public Services Guarantee Act
Camp courts from next month