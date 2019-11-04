SC directs Centre, Punjab, Haryana, UP and Delhi to take immediate steps to tackle pollution situation

NEW DELHI: SC summons chief secretaries of Punjab, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh for Nov 6 over stubble burning in their states.

SC directs Punjab, Haryana and UP to ensure that not a single instance of stubble burning takes place henceforth.

SC says it has no sympathy for farmers who are indulging in stubble burning as they are putting lives of others at risk.

SC directs Centre, Punjab, Haryana, UP and Delhi to take immediate steps to tackle the pollution situation.

SC stops construction, demolition activities as well as garbage burning in Delhi-NCR till further order.

SC says Rs 1 lakh penalty will be imposed for construction or demolition activity in Delhi-NCR; Rs 5,000 for garbage burning.

SC directs Punjab, Haryana and UP to take requisite steps to extinguish burning stubble.

SC questions Delhi govt over odd-even vehicle scheme, directs it to place data of pollution during the previous schemes.

SC directs authorities to ensure there is no power cut in Delhi-NCR and generators are not used except in emergency essential services. (agencies)