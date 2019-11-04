PM calls for united efforts to find common solutions to global challenges

BANGKOK: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday called for united efforts for working together to find common solutions to various global challenges.

MEA spokesman Raveesh Kumar said in a tweet that in his address at the East Asia Summit here, Mr Modi outlined global challenges facing the world today highlighted that the need for working together to find common solutions.

On his part, Prime Minister also tweeted to state – “Coming together for a better future for our planet.

Today’s East Asia Summit was characterised by fruitful deliberations on ways to mitigate various global challenges”.

Mr Modi also wrote that confidence building mechanism would need special attention. (AGENCIES)