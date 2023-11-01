SBI collaborates with Reliance to roll out ‘Reliance SBI Card’

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Oct 31: To offers its card holder customers a holistic and rewarding shopping experience across segments with varied spending needs, right from mass to premium, SBI Card collaborated with Reliance retail to roll out Reliance SBI Card.

The card enables cardholders to unlock rewards and benefits while transacting at Reliance Retail’s extensive and diverse ecosystem, ranging from fashion & lifestyle to grocery, consumer electronics to pharma, furniture to jewellery, and many more.

Speaking on the occasion, V Subramaniam, Director, Reliance Retail Limited, said, “At Reliance Retail, we are always looking for new ways to delight our customers by making their shopping experience more enjoyable every day. Our co-branded credit card with SBI Card is one more step towards this commitment. We are excited to partner with SBI Card, a leader in the card industry, to offer Reliance SBI Card with a wide range of benefits, exclusive discounts and rewards for shopping with us online and at all our stores.”

Abhijit Chakravorty, MD & CEO, SBI Card, said, “At SBI Card, we have always believed in delivering products to our customers that offer strong value while addressing their lifestyle needs. Reliance SBI Card has been developed as a holistic product that is relevant for major consumer segments. It is a powerful addition to our robust co-brand portfolio, and we expect this to become a popular credit card given the universal usage avenues that it offers.”

The annual renewal fee of Reliance SBI Card PRIME is Rs 2,999 plus applicable taxes and that of Reliance SBI Card is Rs 499 plus applicable taxes. Cardholders can avail renewal fee waiver upon achieving the annual spends milestone of Rs 3,00,000 on Reliance SBI Card PRIME and Rs 1,00,000 on Reliance SBI Card.

This card is made of recycled plastic and has been introduced on RuPay platform.

Reliance Retail has a diversified portfolio of stores and digital commerce platforms across various consumption baskets under its umbrella. The key retail brands include – Reliance Smart, Smart Bazaar, Reliance Fresh Signature, Reliance Digital, Reliance Trends, JioMart, Ajio, Reliance Jewels, Urban Ladder, Netmeds, and many more.