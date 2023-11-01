Haier launches new range of products ‘Candy’

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Oct 31: Days ahead of the festive season, Haier launched its new range of products with brand ‘Candy’ in Jammu here today.

Candy is an Italian domestic appliance maker and is a subsidiary of Haier.

Launching the new range, Varun Sharma – AGM Sales J&K and HP of Haier and Candy said, “Candy means smart ideas to simplify your daily life and is a complete range of connected products and unique solutions. Always providing the best value for money, Candy creates accessible, easy-to-use technologies for a variety of home appliances product categories. Design, attention to details and a strong attitude towards a smart, contemporary and easy going lifestyle are what make the Candy Italian touch so unique.”

Speaking on the occasion, Anil Mahajan (Owner of M/S Mahajan Marketing, the Candy distributor) said, “The vision of the company is to give focus on mid end and low end Customer, who are having very less options to buy international products, Candy will be the right choice for them.”