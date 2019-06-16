Saving environment

Sir,

This has reference to the World Environment Day that was celebrated across the world on June 5,2019. There is, no doubt that healthy and safe environment having clean air, clean water and clean soil is imperative for all the living beings including man on the earth. But man, in his insatiable greed and lust as also selfishness over a period of time is destroying what gives him life support system on this beautiful planet. By way of his indiscriminate activities, he has polluted air and water, destroyed forests and contaminated land. Little does he realise that in doing so,man is threatening his own survival and spelling his doom. The quality of air has deteriorated so much that many of our cities are counted among the world’s most polluted cities. Therefore ,this year’s theme of the world Environment Day is ‘Air pollution’. The theme is relevant as with the rising level of air pollution,the quality of air is decreasing day by day, which is affecting the health of the people. Millions of people die every year due to air pollution. Therefore, concerted efforts need to be taken both by the Government and the society to check the surging level of air pollution. Efficient ,clean and cheap public transport system need to be promoted to bring down the number of private vehicles. On their part, people too should adopt sharing rather than using individual vehicles while going to various places. Alternative and renewable sources of energy need to be used. There is need to plant more and more trees on the uncovered land and protect the existing forces to re-establish the needed green cover.

Water bodies need to be protected from pollution. It is not the job of the Government only to save environment from degradation. It must be the duty of everybody to contribute his mite to save the environment. Everybody need to take a pledge to make the environment cleaner and greener. We can form ecoclubs at the school, village, block, tehsil and district level and create awareness in the masses to take small steps such as the need to avoid polythene bags and instead use reusable bags, recycle the things,use as little paper as we can,use energy efficient devices,use less water while shaving, washing, bathing and use bicycles instead of automobiles for for small errands and short trips.

Rashmi Kotwal (Tr.).

Hr. Sec, School Berarru. Bhaderwah.