Kashmir: Third visit in three decades

It was for the third time during the last three decades of forced exile that this author visited Kashmir valley this time on the occasion of Mela Kheerbhawani. Jeshta Ashtami (Shukla) is ceremonised as a festival dedicated to the Rajya Rajyeshwari Mata Ragya Tripura Devi popularly known as Ksheer Bhawani by the local populace in Kashmir over the last a number of centuries. Mata Kheerbhawani shrine at Tullamulla-Gandherbal is one of the ancient shrines of Kashmir valley. Its origin dates back to the period of Ramayana. It was Lord Hanumana who brought the sacred “Pratima Virajmaan” of Kheerbhawani Mata to Kashmir valley and founded its modern shrine at Tullamulla. The people of Kashmir, who were ardent worshippers of Shakti (the cosmic energy in the form of goddess) recognised Mata Rajya Rajeshwari as the absolute form of Shakti in the Vaishnava template. Thus, there would be no use of non-vegetarian items in the complex of the shrine for whole of the year and the people of the surrounding village named Tullamulla would abide by this thousands of years old tradition religiously.

Originally, the birthday of Mata Kheerbhawani is recognised as the Magh Shukla Ashtami (in the hardest month of winter). People in the valley revered Magh-Ashtami as one of the most pious days of the year. It was Maharaja Partap Singh who, keeping in view the hardships of people during the winter months in the valley and particularly on the Magh-Ashtami, recommended to the Pandit community of Kashmir to think in terms of celebrating the festival of the goddess in the summer months which would encourage people from whole of the valley to participate in it. He also prayed that the festival would be organised without disturbing the sanctity of the original birthday of Devi Mata, and suggested that the festival would be organised and managed by the then established Dharmarth Trust. The Kashmiri Pandit community took some time, thought about the proposal and finally gave its accent to the proposal of the Maharaja. Accordingly, it was decided to organise the day on the Shukla-Ashtami of the month of Jeshta in the summer season. The State declared it as a holiday and the celebrations were ordered in the name of “Kheebhawani Mela”. Traditionally, the festival got initiated and the Maharaja of Jammu and Kashmir would be the chief guest on the occasion year after year.

Then a number of shrines sprang up over a period of time in the past thousands of years replicating the Shakti incarnations in the places like Tikker, Khannabaran, Manzgam, Chandpura etc. throughout the length and breadth of the valley. Due to the forced exodus, people in exile build a number of temples at various places dedicated to the goddess outside the valley. Despite all this happening over a large period of time, the greatness and sanctity of the original and main shrine at Tullamulla assumed spiritual and material grandeur.

This time also, people thronged the shrine and prayed for peace and prosperity in Kashmir. Though the arrangements made by the Dharmarth Trust were very poor and of a very low standard, yet the security men and women on duty were alert and seen doing their duty well. A number of NGOs of the valley did commendable job along with certain official delegations and employees’ associations. However, arrangements were far far low keeping in view the importance of the day and the shrine.

Kashmir is witnessing a number of visible and invisible changes. People are by and large expressing themselves somewhat freely. There are dress changes as well among both men and women. Despite Hijab and long black robes, girls and women are seen driving four wheelers and two wheelers. Morning walkers include women and young girls as well. Young men and women in jeans are taking over the civil lines areas during the day but downtown areas are as usual as they were. Shops and Malls, evening goers and garden rush plus tourist hustle-bustle can be witnessed at a low key. Unfortunately, the condition of roads throughout the valley is pathetic. It seems as if they have become orphans since long. The Srinagar Bund has assumed grace while the waters of Jehlum keep on recording the vicissitudes of history.

Kashmir Press Club in the civil lines area is a glorious surprise, though in its infancy, has a chance to come up in a brilliant way. Young media men have assumed the responsibilities but young women are scared of the profession. Shujat Bhukhari, they cite as an example, unfortunately.

Shujat, a great friend, human being and an authority of words, news and views was snatched from us last year by those who wanted Kashmir to bleed profusely. His sad and bad demise has created a vacuum that is not invisible. Kashmir’s sane voice rather the intellectual and reasonable voice stands mutiliated. But it is not yet finished. Kashmir has passed through these phases a lot of times. Shujat lives in those who will follow him in his footsteps to retrieve that is lost.

Peace in Kashmir is incidental to elimination of terrorism. As it was reiterated that there will be zero tolerance for Terrorism, secessionism and corruption, the message is vivid and clear. Illegal guns will have to be surrendered along with those who hold them. The agenda of the Government for the future was drawn by the voters this time who voted BJP in the state and the country with an overwhelming 45+ percent votes. The people in Jammu and Kashmir expect the Government to deliver and the Government has started taking hard steps. Keeping in view its huge mandate. Jehad in all its forms will have to evaporate as a threat to peace. There will be no compromise on issues like integrity of the nation, terrorism, Article 35A and Article 370.

The new issues that were part of the Agenda of Alliance have become topics of main discourse in whole of the state particularly Kashmir valley. Delimitation and Raids on corrupt people are among the big issues of debate. Kashmir has, slowly and steadly, begun to realise that the situation in whole of the rest of India and also in major parts of the state have taken a different turn which it waited for a long sixty years. Saner elements have a role in the current context, that message is being spread by many in the valley. There is a need to gear up to support the line that serves the national interest in the valley and encourage the young takers. It is time to invest in Kashmir morally, ideologically, constitutionally and politically.

